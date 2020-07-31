Tropical Depression Ten forms off the west coast of Africa

Tropical Depression Ten has formed 200 miles west of the African Coast.

This system will be short lived and have no affect on the mainland United States.

The National Hurricane Center expects this system to briefly reach tropical storm strength before dissipating by the end of the weekend, north of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The next name on the list is Josephine, and would be the earliest 10th named storm on record!

The current record is Tropical Storm Jose which formed on August 22, 2005.