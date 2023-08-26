Tropical Depression Ten forms in northwestern Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Ten in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Early expectations are for the system to gradually get better organized this week while moving northward through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Signs are that Ten could become a named storm, and possibly a hurricane, bringing impacts to parts of the Florida Gulf Coast. As storm forecasts are prone to change, especially when the system is new and poorly organized, the Capital Area should continue to monitor and remain prepared as we enter the peak of hurricane season.

Even if there are no direct tropical impacts to Louisiana and Mississippi, this system could still play a role in the local weather. A storm passing closely east of the local area would cause elevated winds and drier air to filter in from the northwest. These conditions support heightened fire danger which has already been an issue recently. Any rain prior to this system moving into the region could possibly tamp down those dangers.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.