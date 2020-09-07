72°
Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the Atlantic

By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Tropical Depression Seventeen has formed in the central Atlantic.

Seventeen is expected to move westward extremely slow over the next several days, and at this time is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. Majority of the long range models keep the system out at sea.

Tropical Depression Seventeen will likely become Paulette sometime tomorrow once it reaches tropical storm strength.

