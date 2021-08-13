Tropical Depression Seven in the Atlantic set to become Grace

Tropical Depression Seven has formed east of the Caribbean. Currently, max. sustained winds are near 35 mph. Once sustained winds reach 40 mph, the system will be upgraded to a tropical storm and given the name Grace.

Tropical Depression Seven is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to move west across the Caribbean Islands through next week and eventually make a turn towards the north and northwest.

