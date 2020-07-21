Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic Basin

Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic Basin between the western coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Favorable conditions have allowed this storm to rapidly organize into a tropical depression with just a 20% chance of tropical development posted at this time yesterday.

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing forecast advisories for T.D. Seven at 4pm CDT Tuesday. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for those advisories, or get the latest on News 2. Regardless of development during the next couple of days, less favorable conditions should limit further organization by the weekend.

A second, less potent tropical wave is expected to move west across the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center currently gives this system a 40 percent chance of formation over the next few days. While the tropical wave could enhance rain and thunderstorms for the Baton Rouge area, no major impacts are expected. CLICK HERE for more details.

