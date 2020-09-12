79°
Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Depression Nineteen forms near the Bahamas
Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed near the Bahamas. The system will enter the Gulf over the weekend, where gradual strengthening is expected. Heavy rainfall and elevated winds will be a concern along the northern Gulf Coast early next week. Stay with our weather team for the latest.
Watch WBRZ newscasts and weather updates streaming live here.
For the latest forecast, click here
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Completely disappointed: Bar, restaurant owners react to Phase 3 restrictions
-
Everything you need to know about 'phase 3' in Louisiana
-
Livingston Parish: All students returning to the classroom under Phase 3
-
DEA seizes over 28,000 lbs methamphetamine, $43 million, hundreds of firearms in...
-
BRFD holds moment of silence for those killed during September 11 terrorist...
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...