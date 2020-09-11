83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tropical Depression Nineteen forms near the Bahamas

Friday, September 11 2020
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed near the Bahamas. The system will enter the Gulf over the weekend, where gradual strengthening is expected. Heavy rainfall and elevated winds will be a concern along the northern Gulf Coast early next week. Stay with our weather team for the latest.

