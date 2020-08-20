Tropical Depression Fourteen forms in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed in the Caribbean Sea. The maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and it is moving west at 22 mph.

A new tropical depression forms over the west-central Caribbean sea, and is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight. Here are the 11 AM EDT Aug 20 Key Messages. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #TD14 pic.twitter.com/JjRNbICRGv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2020

7 am OUTLOOK:

Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with a tropical wave and accompanying broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea. Satellite imagery suggests that the circulation is becoming better defined and if these development trends continue, a tropical depression is likely to form today or tonight as the system approaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Interests in Honduras and the Yucatan Peninsula should closely monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America and southeastern Mexico late this week and this weekend. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance system later today.

