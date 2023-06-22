91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tropical Depression Four in Central Atlantic

4 hours 19 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, June 22 2023 Jun 22, 2023 June 22, 2023 12:38 PM June 22, 2023 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: The Storm Station Meteorologist

Tropical Storm Four formed early this morning in the central Atlantic. This system does not pose a threat to the Baton Rouge area at this time. As a reminder, Three is now currently Tropical Storm Bret, Two became Tropical Storm Arlene in on the first day of the season and One was a subtropical system that formed over the North Atlantic in January. 

In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression Four formed with the 4am advisory. The storm is moving west-northwest at 15mph with maximum sustained winds at 35mph. Tropical Depression Four is expected to intensify into a Tropical Storm by tomorrow morning and will take the C name on the 2023 Hurricane list, Cindy.

