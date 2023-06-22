Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Depression Four in Central Atlantic
Tropical Storm Four formed early this morning in the central Atlantic. This system does not pose a threat to the Baton Rouge area at this time. As a reminder, Three is now currently Tropical Storm Bret, Two became Tropical Storm Arlene in on the first day of the season and One was a subtropical system that formed over the North Atlantic in January.
In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Depression Four formed with the 4am advisory. The storm is moving west-northwest at 15mph with maximum sustained winds at 35mph. Tropical Depression Four is expected to intensify into a Tropical Storm by tomorrow morning and will take the C name on the 2023 Hurricane list, Cindy.
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis
-
Community coalitions joining the fight against crime in Baton Rouge
-
Civil Rights groups hoping to advance lawsuit, hopes for second Black congressional...
-
Police: Sam's Club employee shot co-worker Tuesday night, went back to work...
-
Roofers flock to neighborhoods hit by unprecedented hail storm
Sports Video
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso
-
Visiting LSU fans dominating Omaha bar's CWS drinking challenge
-
Tiger fans making Omaha and the College World Series better
-
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the...
-
Sports 2 live in Omaha 6/15/2023