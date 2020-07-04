Tropical Depression Five develops over the western Atlantic

Tropical Depression Five formed Saturday morning over the western Atlantic. Tropical Depression Five is expected to become Tropical Storm Edouard by Saturday night as it passes near Bermuda. This would be the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating the previous record of July 11th from the 2005 Atlantic Hurricane Season.



There is no threat to the mainland United States, as the system will likely stay over open waters.



Remember, the hurricane season continues through the end of November. We typically see our peak in tropical activity in mid September.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton