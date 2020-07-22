Tropical Depression Eight forms in Gulf, no changes to local forecast

Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the central Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft identified a closed center of circulation and winds in excess of 30mph, therefore classifying the system as a tropical depression. Even though the associated showers and thunderstorms are poorly organized, conditions appear favorable for some additional strengthening over the next two days as the system moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for much of the Texas Coast.

This system will NOT have a major impact on the local weather. However, the associated moisture on the northeastern side of this system will lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms over the Baton Rouge area on Thursday through Saturday. Still the daytime warming and marine breezes will most likely be needed for the activity to form. Through Saturday, rainfall totals will be approximately 1 to 3 inches—certainly manageable for the central Gulf Coast over a three-day stretch. The further away from the coast, the lighter the amounts will be. Isolated higher amounts could occur in one or two spots that receive multiple heavy showers. This could cause some brief street and poor drainage flooding. The system will not produce any serious wind inland outside of thunderstorm gusts. However, on the shorelines, persistent southeasterly winds of 15-25mph will send tides 1-2 feet above average, so a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued through Friday.

In this case, tropical storm watches have been posted for coastal communities from