Tropical Depression Cristobal Moving Out, Front on the Way

As Tropical Depression Cristobal pulls away from the Baton Rouge area, relatively minor impacts have been left behind. The heaviest rain was forecast to remain east of the Capital Area and locations in south Mississippi were in fact the bullseye for the highest rain totals. There, 4-7 inches of rain fell. Locally amounts ranged from 1-3 inches. Winds under performed in this system, most areas did not see tropical storm force winds (39mph). At Metro Airport, the maximum wind gust was 25mph. The highest gust in southeast Louisiana was 44mph at Shell Beach.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Several more rain bands are expected to move through today and 1-2” of additional rain accumulation is possible. There may be a break in the clouds between rain bands, but rainy conditions will continue to be on and off through the overnight hours. Temperatures will heat into the muggy upper 80s as tropical moisture sticks around. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

Up Next: Lingering Cristobal showers are possible in the morning hours Tuesday. Winds will calm down and temperatures will get up into the low 90s. The Flood Watch is expected to expire in the Tuesday morning hours as well. Come late afternoon, there may be a few pockets of sunshine, but with all the left over moisture pop up afternoon showers are not out of the question. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and into the overnight hours on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday morning causing a brief line of showers (see above). Any rain activity will be wrapped up by the afternoon hours. The cold front will decrease humidity and drop overnight lows into the 60s for the rest of the work week. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. In need of some sunshine? Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s in store for Thursday through the weekend.

The Tropics: Cristobal has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression. The maximum wind is now 35 mph. It is continuing on its northwest track along the Mississippi River. The largest impacts from the storm have been along the Gulf coast in Alabama, Mississippi, and extreme south eastern Louisiana.

THE EXPLANATION:

Our weather pattern continues to be dominated by Tropical Depression Cristobal. An upper level trough will form on the lee side of the Rockies and that will help quickly move Cristobal’s center circulation off to the north. The normal summertime pattern will be back on Tuesday afternoon with tropical moisture aiding in the formation of peak heating pop-up showers. Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will start to build for the end of the week. High pressure will bring dry conditions through the weekend.

