Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Depression 31 forms in the central Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression 31 forms in the central Caribbean Sea.
T.D. 31 is forecast to reach hurricane strength as it approaches Central America by the end of the weekend. The forecast track is very similar to Eta’s track. This means those same areas in Nicaragua and Honduras need to prepare for another tropical system.
When T.D. 31 strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named the next Greek letter on the list, Iota.
Into next week, high pressure is expected to build over the Gulf of Mexico and that will steer T.D. 31 into Central America. If this forecast holds true, it will also prevent the system from moving north into the Gulf of Mexico. As with any tropical system, changes in the forecast are a possibility.
Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Helena Parish schools begin thorough cleansing of campuses following exposure to...
-
Friday morning shooting incident on Plank Road wounds two people
-
Fraud claim not investigated, furloughed worker left puzzled as to why
-
Attorneys for LSU football's Koy Moore call for transparency, release of encounter...
-
After active hurricane season, residents in flood-prone areas want updates on prevention...
Sports Video
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson