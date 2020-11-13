Tropical Depression 31 forms in the central Caribbean Sea

T.D. 31 is forecast to reach hurricane strength as it approaches Central America by the end of the weekend. The forecast track is very similar to Eta’s track. This means those same areas in Nicaragua and Honduras need to prepare for another tropical system.

When T.D. 31 strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named the next Greek letter on the list, Iota.

Into next week, high pressure is expected to build over the Gulf of Mexico and that will steer T.D. 31 into Central America. If this forecast holds true, it will also prevent the system from moving north into the Gulf of Mexico. As with any tropical system, changes in the forecast are a possibility.

