Tropical Depression 3 develops, Gulf Coast watching

Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the Bay of Campeche off of the southern Gulf of Mexico.

This system is expected to spin in place for several days, possibly strengthening into a tropical storm. It remains unclear if this storm will drift westward into Mexico or take a northern track into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Should the second scenario play out, heavy rain could be an issue for parts of the central Gulf Coast this weekend into next week.

Details on the storm’s path will become clearer by the end of this week. Should the system become a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Cristobal.