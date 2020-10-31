Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Depression 29 forms in Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression 29 has formed in the central Caribbean Sea and is expected to become Tropical Storm Eta as it drifts to the west at 15 MPH. This system is forecast to eventually reach Central America as a Category 1 hurricane. It is not a threat to the local area.
If the system is named Eta, it will be a record 28th named storm ousting the 2005 season which had 27 named storms. However, there was an unnamed 28th tropical storm in 2005 so one more tropical storm still needs to form in 2020 to officially make it the most active season on record.
