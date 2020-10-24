Tropical Depression 28 forms in NW. Carribean

Tropical Depression #28 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean, expected to become tropical storm Zeta by Sunday afternoon.



A southeast Louisiana landfall is possible sometime on Wednesday as a strong tropical storm.



As we have seen with past storms this season, the track can and will change with time. Right now, it's time to pay attention and plan on the possibility of tropical storm conditions somewhere in south Louisiana mid - late week.

