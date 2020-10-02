68°
Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Western Caribbean

55 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 October 02, 2020 9:13 AM October 02, 2020 in Weather
Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Maximum sustained winds are at 35mph and it is moving northwest at 9 mph.

Conditions over the western Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico favor strengthening but further development of this system will become less likely if the system moves over the Yucatan Peninsula or northern Central America.  Several cold fronts moving into the Gulf of Mexico and strong east to west steering winds aloft should keep it well south of the local area.

