84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Depression 11 forms in the Atlantic

14 hours 50 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 11 2020 Aug 11, 2020 August 11, 2020 9:24 AM August 11, 2020 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: WBRZ Weather

The National Hurricane Center will begin advisories on Tropical Depression Eleven at 4pm CT Tuesday. In the central Atlantic Ocean, this system has become progressively more organized over the past five days. However, TD 11 will likely be short-lived as it is forecast to move into less favorable conditions by the end of the week.

Eleven is not expected to impact the local area. Stay tuned to wbrz.com as well as WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days