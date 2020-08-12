Tropical Depression 11 forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center will begin advisories on Tropical Depression Eleven at 4pm CT Tuesday. In the central Atlantic Ocean, this system has become progressively more organized over the past five days. However, TD 11 will likely be short-lived as it is forecast to move into less favorable conditions by the end of the week.

Eleven is not expected to impact the local area. Stay tuned to wbrz.com as well as WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by WBRZweather