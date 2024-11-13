Tropical alerts issued in Central America ahead of future Tropical Storm Sara

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone (P.T.C.) Nineteen in the western Caribbean Sea. The "potential tropical cyclone" terminology is used when a disturbance has yet to acquire tropical characteristics, but will likely do so within 48 hours and impact land. This allows the National Hurricane Center to begin issuing tropical alerts. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been posted for parts of Honduras and Nicaragua.

As P.T.C. Nineteen meanders over the western Caribbean Sea through the weekend, further development is likely and this system will then be named Tropical Storm Sara. After that, it will begin to move slowly, generally northwestward, by early next week. Anybody who has interests in the western Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress.

The latest tropical guidance shows potential for this system to enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is too soon to determine if there will be a United States impact, but if there is, Florida would be the likely target. Fronts and increasing wind shear near the central Gulf Coast should shield the Capital Area.

