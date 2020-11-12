Troopers warn public of telephone scam

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police (LSP) are warning citizens about a telephone scam carried out by a caller pretending to be a LSP Investigator.

The scam has targeted multiple people of various backgrounds in the Orleans and Jefferson Parish area.

Troopers have initiated a joint investigation into the scam and would like to publicly call attention to this fraud and offer advice on how to detect the deception.

Police say in most cases, the scammer has “spoofed” or deliberately sent false information to change the display and phone number on the caller ID to reflect Louisiana State Police Troop B [(504) 471-2775]. In some instances, the scammer then lyingly tells the complainant they're under investigation for crimes like prostitution or have an outstanding warrant. The scammer then demands money or gift cards in lieu of arrest.

Troopers are warning the public that these phone calls are false and in no way reflect LSP practices or procedures.

LSP says it never solicits the collection of any fines associated with a criminal proceeding.

They encourage citizens who suspect they are being targeted by a telephone scammer to:

-Ask questions in order to verify the caller’s identity.

-Do not give or verify personal information.

-Ask for a callback number.

- Independently verify and call the purported agency.

-Ask to speak to a supervisor.

-Spread the word to family and friends.

-If it does not sound legitimate, most likely it is not.

- Law enforcement will not call and demand money in lieu of prosecution.

LSP also stated, "If you or someone you know may have been victimized by this type of crime, The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators."

The form can be accessed via lsp.org and by clicking on the “suspicious activity” link.