65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Troopers seek assistance in identifying pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

3 hours 20 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, November 17 2025 Nov 17, 2025 November 17, 2025 6:29 PM November 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

HAMMOND — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who was killed after being struck twice in a crash in Hammond. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner and State Troopers said they have been unable to confirm the person's identity. The deceased is described as a black male, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, approximately 5'8"-5'9" in height, with dreadlocks. 

He has distinctive tattoos, including "T.B.T." on his left inner arm and "Long Live LJ" on the inside of his right arm. 

A picture of the man was not available.

Trending News

Anyone with information that may help identify this man should contact State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days