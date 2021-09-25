Troopers search for hit and run vehicle that left one person hospitalized

AMITE - State troopers are searching for a hit and run vehicle that left a motorcyclist hospitalized.

Troopers were called to the scene Wednesday night on LA Hwy 16 in front of Tall Timber’s Truck Stop.

The crash occurred when a white SUV traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 16 attempted to make a left turn into Tall Timber’s parking lot. The SUV traveled into the path of the motorcyclist traveling westbound, and the motorcyclist struck the rear right portion of the SUV.

The SUV was seen on surveillance video turning around in the parking lot, then fleeing the seen westbound on LA Hwy 16. The driver was described as a black male in his late 30’s.

Troopers believe the SUV is a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.