Latest Weather Blog
Troopers respond to five-car collision on I-10 near state line; several injured
PEARLINGTON, MS - Louisiana State Police assisted troopers in Mississippi after five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, crashed on I-10 at the state line.
The accident occurred sometime Wednesday evening on I-10 East at mile marker 2, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Officials say four vehicles and a semi truck were involved. It's unclear what exactly caused the accident.
Photos from the wreck show the 18-wheeler in a wooded area on the side of the interstate. A Dodge Ram truck was also heavily damaged in the grass near the semi.
AirMed was called to the scene after multiple people sustained injuries.
Traffic was being diverted onto Highway 607 for much of the evening and into the night. DOTD maps showed miles of congestion beyond I-59 into Slidell. Drivers traveling east from Louisiana were advised to take US 90 or I-55 as an alternate route.
No other information was given.
Please use caution & expect delays when traveling east on I-10 at LA/MS state line. Alternate routes include I-59 and US 90. @NS_Traffic @MHPTroopK https://t.co/LULvdgCRI0— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) July 3, 2019
