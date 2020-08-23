Troopers issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 14-year-old girl

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities need assistance from the public in locating 14-year-old Diamond Robertson of Coushatta.

She was last seen by her family on Sunday morning at approximately 9 a.m.

Robertson is a black female, with medium length black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Diamond was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, navy blue shorts and white “Fila” tennis shoes.

She was also last seen with her small dog, a Jack Russell Terrier.

Authorities believe the teenager may be traveling towards the area of Campti, LA.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Diamond Robertson is urged to contact the Red River Sheriff’s Office and Detective Lt. David Hensley at 318-932-4221.