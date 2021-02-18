Troopers investigating officer-involved shooting in Washington Parish

MOUNT HERMON - Louisiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Washington Parish that happened Wednesday night.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office requested LSP to investigate an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Mount Hermon around 10 p.m.

The incident resulted in the death of 28-year-old Dustin A. Crain of Mount Hermon.

During an investigation officials discovered that Washington Parish deputies responded to a residence in Mount Hermon on Albert Magee Road in regards to a domestic violence incident.

When deputies arrived on scene Crain armed himself with two large knives and confronted the responding deputies. During this time a deputy fired his duty weapon striking Crain.

Crain received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing with LSP and the domestic violence case preceding this incident will be handled by the Washington Parish Sherriff’s Office.