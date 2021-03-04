Troopers investigating fatal shooting involving a Vermilion Parish deputy

ABBEVILLE - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Vermilion Parish deputy that happened on Wednesday.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office requested LSP to assist in a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Greene Avenue in Abbeville around 12:30 p.m.

Through an investigation troopers learned that when the deputy was trying to serve an order of protective custody with officers from the Abbeville Police Department they started to receive gunfire from 41-year-old Dwight Brown.

The deputy was hot by gunfire from the suspect.

According to LSP, when the suspect stood in the roadway aiming a rifle at law enforcement, the deputy shot back at the suspect and fatally wounded him.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital. The deputy's condition is unknown.