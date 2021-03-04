69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Troopers investigating fatal shooting involving a Vermilion Parish deputy

53 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 1:32 PM March 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

ABBEVILLE - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Vermilion Parish deputy that happened on Wednesday.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office requested LSP to assist in a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Greene Avenue in Abbeville around 12:30 p.m.

Through an investigation troopers learned that when the deputy was trying to serve an order of protective custody with officers from the Abbeville Police Department they started to receive gunfire from 41-year-old Dwight Brown.

The deputy was hot by gunfire from the suspect. 

According to LSP, when the suspect stood in the roadway aiming a rifle at law enforcement, the deputy shot back at the suspect and fatally wounded him.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital. The deputy's condition is unknown.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days