Troopers investigating EBR deputy-involved shooting after crazed woman's violent road rage

BATON ROUGE - A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning after an encounter with deputies in which she allegedly crashed into a sheriff's vehicle and was fired at by at least one deputy before fleeing and crashing nearby.

Deputies responded about 8:30 a.m. to what was described as a crash and possible road rage on Pecan Tree Drive near Jade Avenue, according to a state police news release. Deputies "came into contact with a driver involved in the incident," but the driver got out of one vehicle and into another in an effort to get away.

“At some point during the encounter” at least one deputy fired a weapon, the news release said. The driver did get away, but crashed the car on Burbank Drive off Staring Lane.

Sources said the road rage that was reported was a woman having a dispute with a boyfriend and used the car as a battering ram on his property.

State troopers would not say whether the woman was hit by any deputy’s gunfire, or confirm that the driver is a woman.