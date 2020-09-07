Troopers investigating deputy-involved shooting in Plaquemine; suspect in custody

PLAQUEMINE - Three Iberville Parish deputies were involved in a shooting that took place in the north Plaquemine area Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call in regards to a suspect, identified as 38-year-old Shelby Joe Henson of Plaquemine, who was armed with a shotgun when he left a residence in a Nissan Murano around 1:45 p.m.

The caller informed 911 operators that Henson was impaired on drugs and threatened to shoot himself and others.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, when deputies located the suspect on Dardenne Street in Plaquemine, Henson refused to stop and a short slow-speed pursuit occurred. When Henson turned on Jade Drive off of Hwy 77, a good Samaritan used their truck to block the suspect from driving away from authorities. Henson shot at the Samaritan twice, from the inside of his vehicle damaging his own windshield. The suspect then got out of the Murano and began to fire at the deputies, which prompted one of the three deputies to shoot back.

Henson received gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and will be handled by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations per request.

Criminal charges are pending.