Troopers investigate two separate fatal crashes in Pointe Coupee Parish, Iberville Parish Thursday

Louisiana State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that occurred within six hours.

The first happened in Oscar shortly after 7 a.m. on LA Hwy 1 north of LA Hwy 78 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The wreck took the life of 58-year-old Brett Sonnier of Fordoche.

Troopers report the crash happened as Sonnier and his passenger were traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2006 Ford Ranger. For reasons still unknown, Sonnier crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ford striking 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was traveling southbound.

Sonnier sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The passenger of the Ford sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

The second happened in Plaquemine just after 1 p.m. on LA Hwy 1 south of LA Hwy 992-3 in Iberville Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Sheena Overstreet of White Castle.

Troopers report the wreck occurred as Overstreet was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2020 Dodge Challenger. The Dodge struck the rear of a 2008 GMC hauling farm equipment also traveling northbound.

Overstreet was unrestrained at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC sustained moderate injuries. Impairment is unknown, but toxicology reports were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.