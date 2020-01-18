Troopers Investigate multi-vehicle Fatality crash on Interstate 12

SLIDELL - State troopers responded to a fatal crash involving several vehicles along Interstate 12 westbound near US 11 in St. Tammany Parish, late Friday night.

The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Grace Barthel and 55-year-old Ronald Destgermain.

According to the initial investigation, state troopers believe the crash occurred as a Dodge Durango, driven by 35-year-old Nicholas Romain of Lacombe, was traveling westbound on Interstate 12 in the left lane and came to a stop in the left lane with Romain unresponsive in the driver’s seat. This resulted in a four vehicle rear-end crash involving a Toyota Tacoma, a Honda Accord driven by Barthel, and an Audi A6.

Barthel along with her passenger, Destgermain, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver along with a passenger of the A6 received serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Romain and the driver of the Tacoma were not injured.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Romain. The driver of the Tacoma provided a breath sample that showed no evidence of alcohol.

Romain was arrested and booked under vehicular homicide charges.