Troopers investigate deadly crash in St. Landry Parish

2 hours 31 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 August 21, 2020 9:44 PM August 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

OPELOUSAS - Troopers are investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old Jason Guillory of Washington, Louisiana.

Guillory was driving south on LA 749 in a 2009 Ford Mustang. The vehicle crossed the median and ran off the road, running into a ditch and overturning, according to authorities. 

Police say Guillory was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the Mustang. He was transported to Lafayette General Hospital where he later died.

A toxicology report was taken as impairment has not been ruled out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

