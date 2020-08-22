Troopers investigate deadly crash in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS - Troopers are investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old Jason Guillory of Washington, Louisiana.

Guillory was driving south on LA 749 in a 2009 Ford Mustang. The vehicle crossed the median and ran off the road, running into a ditch and overturning, according to authorities.

Police say Guillory was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the Mustang. He was transported to Lafayette General Hospital where he later died.

A toxicology report was taken as impairment has not been ruled out.

This is an ongoing investigation.