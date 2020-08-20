Latest Weather Blog
Troopers investigate deadly crash in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a St. Bernard resident Thursday morning.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. the resident was traveling northbound on LA 46 in a white Ford Explorer near the intersection of Congressman Hebert Drive. Another driver, 42-year-old Chuc Dinh of Chalmette, was backing out of a driveway on LA 46. Dinh's vehicle struck the rear lefthand side of the Explorer, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a nearby building.
The driver suffered severe injuries despite being properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. Dinh was uninjured.
Impairment is not suspected but toxicology samples were taken for further analysis. Criminal charges are pending further investigation.
This investigation is ongoing.
