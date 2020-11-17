74°
Latest Weather Blog
Troopers identify vehicles in crash that claimed the life of good Samaritan
PORT ALLEN - Troopers have identified two vehicles involved in a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of a 57-year-old woman in October.
A good Samaritan, Theresa Matherne of Baton Rouge, was struck and killed after she pulled over to help another person involved in an overnight crash.
After investigating video surveillance footage and physical evidence from the scene, authorities concluded two of the vehicles involved include a Chevrolet Malibu and a Honda Accord.
Troopers say both vehicles are suspected to have damage on the front passenger side.
Those with information regarding this crash are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans mayor briefly addresses parade permit report
-
Report: La. Congressman to join Biden adminstration
-
Virtual meeting Tuesday discussing rehab of University Lakes
-
Some in Louisiana could get COVID-19 vaccine before year's end
-
Nakamoto Exclusive: New State Police superintendent discusses recent controversies in his first...
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...