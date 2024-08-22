Troopers identify motorcyclist who died in early-morning crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - Troopers identified a motorcyclist who died on the scene of a crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 444 and South Frost Road. Louisiana State Police said Jeremy Herrin, 46, was driving westbound on LA-444. At the same time, a Nissan traveling eastbound was making a left turn on LA-63. The Nissan failed to yield to Herrin's oncoming motorcycle, and Herrin collided with the passenger side of the Nissan.

Herrin was ejected from his bike. Despite wearing a helmet, Herrin was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle," LSP said. "Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted; follow all traffic laws, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Additionally, when riding motorcycles, utilizing proper safety equipment, such as DOT-approved helmets can decrease the chances of traumatic brain injury. "