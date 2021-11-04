Latest Weather Blog
Troopers find guns, make arrests after impaired driver hits State Police vehicle
METAIRIE - A pair of arrests fell into the lap of state police when an impaired driver sideswiped a trooper's vehicle overnight
Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on I-10 near Causeway Boulevard. Police said one of the suspects, 26-year-old Jaylyn Gordon, was trying to change lanes in front of the trooper's SUV when he struck it.
After the collision, troopers determined Gordon was impaired and driving with a suspended license. Troopers also found Gordon's passenger, 24-year-old Dexter Reed, in possession of two firearms, including a Glock 9mm which had been converted to a fully-automatic handgun.
Gordon was arrested for driving while impaired, driving with a suspended license, no seatbelt and several other traffic-related charges. Reed was booked on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, no seatbelt and on an outstanding warrant.
