Troopers arrest 24-year-old Baton Rouge heroin dealer

BATON ROUGE - Troopers arrested a 24-year-old Thursday after executing a search warrant and finding four different types of drugs, nearly $60,000 in cash and two guns.

According to State Police, Matthew Barnes Jr. had 86 grams of heroin, 512 grams of meth, 241 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of cocaine in his residence along Broad Avenue.

Barnes was booked for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute meth and violating transactions involving drug proceeds.

Barnes' older brother, 26-year-old Raymond Barnes, was also arrested for accessory after the fact and resisting arrest by flight for running from the police.

According to court records, Matthew Barnes had been arrested and booked on drug charges three times since 2016.