81°
Latest Weather Blog
Troopers: 3 dead in plane crash on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers say three people were killed when a small plane crashed on land near a bay on the Kenai Peninsula.
Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says the crash occurred Friday night in Little Johnstone Bay, about 30 miles southeast of the community of Seward.
Troopers identified the pilot as 63-year-old Kem Sibbitt of Fairbanks. The identities of the two passengers were not immediately released. All three bodies were recovered Saturday.
Marsh didn't know the purpose of the flight in the Helio Courier aircraft, but he said it was a private plane.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
It's heating up and officials are reminding people to stay cool
-
Soccer tournament organizers keeping players safe and hydrated amid summer heat
-
State launches investigation into nursing home cocaine overdose following WBRZ report
-
Vigil for Amite High School football player who died Tuesday
-
Flooding worries circle around Dawson Creek, federal funding could help