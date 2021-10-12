Latest Weather Blog
Trooper who spoke out to WBRZ about Ronald Greene cover-up fired by State Police
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper who sued Louisiana State Police after he was suspended in wake of a tell-all interview with WBRZ has now been fired from the agency.
Carl Cavalier confirmed to WBRZ that he was sent a letter of termination on Monday.
See Cavalier's interview with WBRZ here
Cavalier first spoke to WBRZ in June, where he shed light on the behind-the-scenes process of the investigation into Ronald Greene's death in police custody. Cavalier described what he believed to be cover-ups within the agency that kept his colleagues from facing charges after Greene's death.
Cavalier, who was suspended after the interview with WBRZ, filed a lawsuit against Louisiana State Police last month. That suit alleges that Cavalier's superiors harassed and discriminated against him for years and that his complaints went ignored.
You can read more on the lawsuit here.
