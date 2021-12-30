Trooper shot suspect during traffic stop in Woodville; Mississippi authorities investigating

WOODVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting involving a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol that unfolded at an apartment complex Thursday.

Sources told WBRZ the shooting happened after a suspect pointed a gun at the trooper during a traffic stop at the Woodville Manor Apartments. Reports suggested the suspect may have fired at the trooper, though the shooting remains under investigation.

The suspect survived and was taken to a hospital. The trooper was unharmed.

This is a developing story.