Trooper indicted in shooting of unarmed teen to appear in court in January

BATON ROUGE - A state trooper indicted last month for allegedly shooting an unarmed teenager in the back during a traffic stop will be arraigned in court early next year.

Court documents obtained Tuesday show Kasha Domingue's next court appearance is set for Jan. 29, 2021. Domingue was indicted last month on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated second-degree battery.

The Advocate cited Domingue's lawyer as saying the trooper plans to plead not guilty.

In 2018, Domingue shot Clifton Dilley, who was 19 at the time, in the back during a Baton Rouge traffic stop. Dilley was unarmed, and the shooting left him paralyzed.

A lawsuit also alleges Domingue fabricated a "completely false account" of the incident.

Sources told WBRZ in October that Domingue had been working desk duty at Louisiana State Police since the shooting.