50°
Latest Weather Blog
Trooper crashes into loose horse in Pointe Coupee
A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police tells News 2 a state trooper on patrol in Pointe Coupee Parish hit and killed one of two horses wandering along Highway 416 Friday evening.
The trooper wasn’t injured, but his patrol car had to be towed from the scene.
The crash is under investigation. The state police spokesperson says crash investigators are now looking for the owner of the horses, and questioning how the animals got out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Eyewitnesses: What looked like a Molotov cocktail thrown into house before it...
-
2 Make A Difference: YMCA partners with food banks to hold food...
-
Shoulder closures Monday as DOTD begins construction on I-10/ I-12 College Flyover...
-
Legendary coach Roman Bates passes away
-
Despite slim pickings, Louisianans clamor for crawfish
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community