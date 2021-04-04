50°
Trooper crashes into loose horse in Pointe Coupee

5 years 3 months 1 day ago Friday, January 01 2016 Jan 1, 2016 January 01, 2016 7:49 PM January 01, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brett Buffington

A spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police tells News 2 a state trooper on patrol in Pointe Coupee Parish hit and killed one of two horses wandering along Highway 416 Friday evening.

The trooper wasn’t injured, but his patrol car had to be towed from the scene.

The crash is under investigation. The state police spokesperson says crash investigators are now looking for the owner of the horses, and questioning how the animals got out.

 

