Trooper Adam Gaubert's family pays respects at growing impromptu memorial
BATON ROUGE - Memories and tears were shared at a makeshift memorial honoring Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.
"He was a true Gaubert. Full of life," said Adam's cousin, Bridgett Gaubert Ranallo.
The 19-year veteran was known to his family as a jokester but always willing to lend a helping hand.
"He was always up to help somebody, a family member, anybody. He just had a heart of gold. He was always laughing," said Adam's cousin, Tammie Lebert.
"I mean if you had a flat tire on the side of the road, he would stop and help you. He could be in his uniform or not in his uniform," said Adam's aunt, Jeri Gaubert Firmin.
Jeri Gaubert Firmin says Adam wanted to follow in his grandfather's foot steps and become a true service man.
"He was just military. His grandfather was a lifetime military person, which was my dad, and he just wanted to make his grandfather proud also. And that's just something he always wanted to do," Firmin said.
Now flowers, candles and balloons lie in a place where family, and even strangers, can come pay their respects.
The lady across the street, she came and put balloons, and she doesn't even know him. And another gentleman we met this morning said he comes twice a day, he lights the candle and he doesn't know him," Firmin said. "Doing this for Adam... It means a lot that somebody cares about him because he cared about everybody."
