Tristyn Turner - Mulitmedia Journalist

2 hours 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 February 06, 2023 9:52 AM February 06, 2023 in News Team

Tristyn Turner - Multimedia Journalist

Tristyn Turner is a Multimedia Journalist who joined WBRZ in January of 2023.

Tristyn was born in Denham Springs, Louisiana. He attended Southeastern Louisiana University where he worked at The Southeastern Channel as a reporter and videographer during the live sports broadcasts for ESPN+.

Tristyn knew he wanted to work on television from a young age. Growing up watching the news and ESPN, he became fascinated with journalism and dreamed of becoming famous.

Now, Tristyn strives to be “an active and respectable voice in the community”.

When Tristyn isn’t working, he enjoys reading and watching films. Some of his favorite film directors include Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, and Quentin Taran. He enjoys record collecting, and loves listening to both old and new music alike. Tristyn is a huge Saints and Pelicans fan, and will cheer them on any chance he gets. He also aspires to be an open mic comic.

Twitter account: @turnertv225 

Facebook account: Tristyn Turner 

Instagram account: @tristyn.turner 

