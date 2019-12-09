71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trisha Yearwood to perform with The Baton Rouge Symphony

50 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2019 Dec 9, 2019 December 09, 2019 9:22 AM December 09, 2019 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Paula Jones
Trisha Yearwood Photo: Nash Country Daily

BATON ROUGE – “Forever Country,” singer Trisha Yearwood is scheduled to perform with the Baton Rouge Symphony on March 7.

According to The Advocate, Yearwood is joining the symphony for the Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Great Performers in Concert Series.

Paula Pennington de la Bretonne announced the star’s plans at Istrouma Baptist Church during the Baton Rouge Symphony's Home for the Holidays performance.

Yearwood has amassed numerous awards, including three Grammy’s and is married to the Country Music Association's 2019 Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks.

Yearwood is one of many acclaimed performers to grace the stage during the Pennington series. 

Previous entertainers include renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and singer Diana Ross.  

March 7 promises an evening of fun, including a black-tie optional pre-concert VIP reception at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum.

Tickets for both the reception and concert will be available beginning Monday.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days