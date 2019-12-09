Latest Weather Blog
Trisha Yearwood to perform with The Baton Rouge Symphony
BATON ROUGE – “Forever Country,” singer Trisha Yearwood is scheduled to perform with the Baton Rouge Symphony on March 7.
According to The Advocate, Yearwood is joining the symphony for the Irene W. & C.B. Pennington Great Performers in Concert Series.
Paula Pennington de la Bretonne announced the star’s plans at Istrouma Baptist Church during the Baton Rouge Symphony's Home for the Holidays performance.
Yearwood has amassed numerous awards, including three Grammy’s and is married to the Country Music Association's 2019 Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks.
Yearwood is one of many acclaimed performers to grace the stage during the Pennington series.
Previous entertainers include renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and singer Diana Ross.
March 7 promises an evening of fun, including a black-tie optional pre-concert VIP reception at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum.
Tickets for both the reception and concert will be available beginning Monday.
