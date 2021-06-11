Triple digit heat until showers return to the forecast

Showers and storms will not hold off for long. Scattered showers are back before the weekend is over.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible, but rain chances are very low. The humidity will be high and the heat index reaching 100 in the peak of the afternoon. Overnight, it will be muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Morning for the next 7 days will be muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s. Drier conditions will lead to warmer temperatures; afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with high humidity for Saturday. The heat index will be in the triple digits during the warmest afternoon hours and the UV index is hitting extreme levels. Be sure to practice good sun and heat safety. A larger cluster of rain in Mississippi may hold together long enough to bring a few showers late on Saturday night. Even if they don’t reach us, the moisture will be in place to spark up scattered showers again on Sunday afternoon. The day will not be a total washout, and some areas will stay totally dry. Afternoon showers will be a possibility every afternoon next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No circulation has formed yet, and it will take a few days for anything to start up. The yellow highlighted area in the southern Gulf has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days at 20%. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates. Right now there are no changes to the local forecast. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

