Triple digit heat, Tracking tropical showers late week

The triple digit heat is not letting up, and the tropical forecast continues to unfold.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures started in the upper 70s this morning and we will have no trouble reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be between 100-105 degrees this afternoon. Practice good sun and heat safety today! A few showers will be around this afternoon, about 30% of the area will see rain today. Any showers will make a huge difference by dropping temperatures 10 to 15 degrees. Even if you don’t see any rain, a neighboring shower could provide some much-needed shade from the sun. Areas south of I-12 are most likely to see showers, but they are still possible for area to the north.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The hot and steamy afternoons are set to continue for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees in the peak of the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Looking ahead to the weekend, tropical moisture is set to move in. The forecast is largely dependent on the disturbance in the Gulf, so there is a lot of uncertainty. Tropical showers could be in the area as early as Friday. Saturday and Sunday will likely be washouts with temperatures in the 80s. Altogether, rainfall totals will likely be 5-7 inches with isolated higher amounts. Continue to check back for daily updates. It’s only Tuesday and forecast details will likely change before the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Tuesday 1am Tropical Outlook

Mid to late week the disturbance in the southern Gulf will likely become more organized. It has about a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days. Regardless of development, it is already a rain maker. Parts of Mexico will be dealing with tropical showers and storms for the first half of the week until the disturbance starts to track north. After the circulation becomes more organized, the forecast will become clearer. That likely won’t happen until Wednesday or Thursday at the earliest. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

