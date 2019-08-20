87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trio wanted for stealing $1,500 in electronics from Livingston Parish store

1 hour 43 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 August 20, 2019 10:30 AM August 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are looking for three people who stole more than $1,000 in electronics from a local business.

According to the sheriff's office, a man and woman walked into the store together. He went to the electronics department, and she grabbed a cart and wheeled it to the children's department before joining up with him.

The man was seen going behind the checkout counter with multiple items, removing them from the cart and hiding them on his person.

A second female suspect arrived at the store and met with the woman pushing the cart full of merchandise. Before leaving the store, the cart was emptied. Each person walked out with merchandise hidden on them.

Authorities say the trio stole approximately $1,500 in electronics.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days