Trio wanted for stealing $1,500 in electronics from Livingston Parish store

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are looking for three people who stole more than $1,000 in electronics from a local business.

According to the sheriff's office, a man and woman walked into the store together. He went to the electronics department, and she grabbed a cart and wheeled it to the children's department before joining up with him.

The man was seen going behind the checkout counter with multiple items, removing them from the cart and hiding them on his person.

A second female suspect arrived at the store and met with the woman pushing the cart full of merchandise. Before leaving the store, the cart was emptied. Each person walked out with merchandise hidden on them.

Authorities say the trio stole approximately $1,500 in electronics.