Trio of LSU Tigers withdraw from NBA draft, return to school

BATON ROUGE- The LSU basketball team hit a huge three pointer on Monday. Head coach Will Wade was able to retain all three of his veteran players that were considering leaving school early and entering the NBA Draft.

LSU juniors point guard Javonte Smart and forward Darius Days as well as sophomore forward Trendon Watford all have reportedly withdrawn their names the 2020 NBA Draft and return to school to play with the Tigers.

"I think we're close to having a great great team that will compete at the top of the SEC and compete in the top 10 to 15 nationally and be one of those teams that's in the hunt," Wade said back in early May. "If it all comes together like we hope, we'd have all the pieces in place that we would need to be a major, major player on the national scene."

Baton Rouge native Javonte Smart announced his decision via twitter on Monday afternoon with a simple tweet.

Year 3 ?? — Javonte Smart (@JavonteSmart) August 3, 2020

In the 2019-20 season, Smart averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor in 31 games.

Overall in his 65-game career, Smart has averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor.

Junior forward Darius Days has been on campus working out and preparing for the season for the last month.

Days returns as one of the Tigers most versatile players, as he is capable of hitting the outside shot as well as taking defenders off the dribble. Days averaged 11.1 points per game last season for the Tigers.

Sophomore Trendon Watford is also returning to campus after many considered him the most likely of the three players to leave and test his skill set in professional basketball.

Tiger Nation -



I’m back.



Thank you to my family, teammates and coaches for all of the support these past few months.



We have some unfinished business in Baton Rouge. Let’s get to work.



Geaux Tigers,

Trendon ???? pic.twitter.com/q9608A7oUE — Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) August 3, 2020

LSU now returns three Tigers three double figure scorers from last years roster as both Smart (12.5 ppg) and Watford (13.6 ppg) join Days back in the fold.